Contractors announced for WA rail projects

The Western Australian government has awarded the $1.25 billion contract to build the Thornlie-Cockburn Link and Yanchep Rail Extension to CPB Contractors and Downer.

Under the joint partnership, named NEWest Alliance, the two contractors will maximise local content in the construction of the transport links.

WA Minister for Transport, Rita Saffioti, highlighted that the project will draw upon local providers.

“Along with bringing railcar manufacturing back to WA, our METRONET transformation will initiate ongoing work and training opportunities for locals.”

The project will link the Armadale and Mandurah lines with 17.5 kilometres of track. The route will go from Thornlie to Cockburn via Canning Vale, with new station at Rainford Rd and Nicholson Rd. This is in addition to the Yanchep Rail Extension which was announced earlier in 2019.

According to WA premier, Mark McGowan, the projects will create a boost for the WA economy starting in 2020.

“Perth will have six METRONET projects under construction at once, creating thousands of local jobs and opportunities for local businesses.”

The federal government will contribute $350 million in addition to state government funding of $366m.

“Around 3,000 jobs will be supported across both METRONET projects – 1680 for the Thornlie-Cockburn Link and 1370 for Yanchep Rail Extension. This is a great result for the local economy,” said federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure, Alan Tudge.

While the budget for the project is greater than previously expected, the $180m extra will be offset by the reduced cost of railcar manufacturing, which will be delivered at $347m under budget.