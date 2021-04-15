The federal government is encouraging small and family businesses to have their say in the independent review of the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business, Stuart Robert, said the review is considering how effectively and efficiently the Ombudsman has provided assistance and advocacy for Australian small businesses.

“The review comes at a critical time when small and family businesses nationwide are rebuilding from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Robert said.

“Small and family businesses are the engine room of the economy and the office of the Ombudsman plays a valuable role in ensuring that they have the necessary assistance to navigate the business landscape as and when they need it.

“Critically, the Ombudsman also acts as an advocate for the sector, ensuring the interests and views of the industry are represented at all levels.”

Carmel McGregor PSM has been appointed to lead the review. McGregor has held a number of senior executive positions in the public service and has significant expertise in public sector reform and service delivery.

The review will consider how the Ombudsman has responded to the recommendations of the 2017 review including delivery of new functions since that time. The review will also consider the need for any legislative or administrative improvements to support the Ombudsman. The review is a statutory requirement, due to be completed every four years.

The review is open now and public consultation will conclude on 30 April 2021.