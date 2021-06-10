Commercialisation Fund provides $3.7M+ in manufacturing grants

The Federal government will aid Australian manufacturers in commercialising ideas with over $3.7 million in grants as part of the Commercialisation Fund, including the development of a rapid COVID-19 test.

Alcolizer Pty Ltd in Balcatta Perth is among six companies to share in funding under the government’s $30M Commercialisation Fund, which brings together industry and researchers on job-creating projects.

Alcolizer will use its $742,363 grant to develop a mass market saliva-based antigen test, to detect COVID-19 in asymptomatic and symptomatic patients within 10 minutes.

This will be achieved by combining Australian patented technologies developed by the University of Technology Sydney and hardware technologies developed by Alcolizer. This will create a new medical device called the Virulizer.

Projects such as this show the power of what can happen when industry and researchers combine to solve key challenges facing Australia and the world, minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said.

“The Morrison government is determined to help businesses commercialise their great ideas and this funding is specifically designed to bring manufacturers and researchers together, so they can seize those new opportunities,” Porter said.

“Not only do projects like the rapid COVID-19 test being developed by Alcolizer have the potential to help save lives, they also can deliver economic and job benefits for Australia.

“By making our manufacturers more competitive and able to scale-up to take on new markets the Government is ensuring we can create the jobs we need. This is crucial, not only as we recover from the pandemic, but for generations to come,” he said.

Other funded projects include:

Harvest B Pty Ltd (Condell Park, NSW) has received $1 M to help develop its production facility for a variety of textured plant-based proteins for plant-based meat applications, initially for the domestic but in the future through export internationally, replacing protein ingredients which are currently imported.

Omni Tanker (Smeaton Grange, NSW) has received $700,000 for the development of two types of carbon fibre tanks for storing and transporting cryogenic liquid propellants such as fuel for space rockets.

Loupe Geophysics Pty Ltd (WA) has received $408,745 for its portable electromagnetic system device that helps locate mineral deposits.

Glyde It (Sydney, NSW) has received $425,500 to help manufacture its revolutionary biodegradable tampon insertion product.

Zeroco.com.au Pty Ltd (Byron Bay, NSW) has received $461,496 to help design, develop, test and build a world-first machine to clean and sanitise reusable pouches for personal-care and home-cleaning products.

The funding supports projects in the government’s six National Manufacturing Priorities – Medical Products, Food and Beverage, Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing, Recycling and Clean Energy, Defence and Space.

Grants are between $100,000 and $1M, with funding to make up no more than 50 per cent of total project costs.

The fund is administered by the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), in collaboration with the five other Industry Growth Centres including AustCyber, Food Innovation Australia Ltd (FIAL), MTPConnect, METS Ignited and National Energy Resources Australia (NERA) and the CSIRO.

For more information on the Commercialisation Fund go to https://www.amgc.org.au/projects/.