Collaboration to help decarbonise manufacturing industry

The University of Melbourne and Rockwell Automation are collaborating to help companies in the Australian manufacturing and resources industries use digital innovation to reach their decarbonisation goals.

The organisations have signed a MOU to collaborate on research activities, jointly develop training and work together to help solve real-world challenges presented by industry.

Rockwell Automation will contribute engineering resources and product training to the project, while the University of Melbourne will bring its academic and research expertise and innovation infrastructure.

Dean of the University’s Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, Professor Mark Cassidy, said the MOU will allow the two organisations to collectively deliver outcomes that could not be achieved independently.

“Our engineering and information technology talent and resources, and Rockwell’s capital and expertise are perfectly placed to achieve the digital transformation of Australian industrial manufacturing that is needed,” Cassidy said.

“We see this collaboration as a key opportunity to demonstrate the University’s research capabilities, while providing opportunities to enrich our students’ learning experience through industry-led challenges and access to state-of-the-art technology.”

Anthony Wong, regional director, South Pacific for Rockwell Automation, said the MOU marks an important new phase that will benefit industry.

“Decarbonisation is now front of mind for Australian industrial companies,” Wong said.

“They know they must act to remain attractive to consumers and meet compliance targets, but they often don’t know how to start or where to focus their energies for the greatest returns. Rockwell Automation and the University of Melbourne are coming together to share our expertise and explore practical solutions to this challenge.”

University of Melbourne will provide research expertise, academic and physical resources, and use the collaboration to give its students real-world training, preparing them to tackle tomorrow’s engineering challenges – including using digital innovation – to accelerate decarbonisation and become future leaders in their field.

The collaboration officially commenced at an MOU signing event at Melbourne Connect on 27 July. Guests from the manufacturing, resources, food and beverage and agricultural processing industries heard from a panel of experts discussing the role of industry/university collaboration in solving digital innovation challenges.

Panellist Anthony Bourke, general manager, Operations for Bega Foods, said Bega Cheese had seen the advantages of partnering with the University of Melbourne.

“Bringing together a leading, global technology provider in Rockwell Automation, with the University and industry will be of great benefit to all parties,” Bourke said.