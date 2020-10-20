Coca-Cola Amatil partners with Indonesian start-ups

Based in Sydney, Coca-Cola Amatil (Amatil) is one of the largest bottlers and distributors of non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the Asia-Pacific region. The Coca-Cola Company is Amatil’s largest brand partner and shareholder.

Digital transformation is a key driver of Amatil’s business. Inspired by the innovation taking place in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, the company set up Amatil X in 2018.

Co-founder and head of Amtil X, Alix Rimington, said the partnership will help Amatil face market challenges by working with the right partners.

“Amatil X is a corporate venturing platform that helps us identify, work with and invest in startups, and build entrepreneurial capability across the business,” she said.