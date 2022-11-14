Cutting-edge CNC machines to train WA defence industry workers

Four new CNC machines were installed at South Metropolitan TAFE’s Rockingham campus in Western Australia, boosting both students and the defence industry.

The new computer numerical control (CNC) milling and lathe machines were funded as part of an $18 million investment from the state government in growing its defence workforce capabilities.

The investment is in line with the Western Australian Defence Industry Workforce Development Plan 2022-27, launched last week by premier Mark McGowan, education and training minister Sue Ellery and defence industry minister Paul Papalia.

“My Government continues to invest in training local people so they have the skills needed for defence and other priority industries,” McGowan said.

“These new state-of-the-art CNC machines will support training in blue collar trades needed for the maritime defence industry.

“Providing TAFEs with modern equipment for students to train on, and prepare for a seamless transition to the workforce, is crucial to support the reskilling and upskilling of veterans, existing defence workers and new entrants to the industry.”

South Metropolitan TAFE students will use the modern CNC machines to gain hands-on experience in manufacturing components for key defence maritime trades.

The machines will be used to teach apprentices programming, setting and operation of the latest CNC equipment with multi-axis and ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and can also support training in making components for a range of other industries.

The benefits of this technology for industry include its potential to produce larger quantities of parts with less manual labour while reducing risk of human error or injury. It can also reduce the time required to machine important parts (for example, a pump shaft for a vessel of any size or shape) by up to 50 per cent.

The investment also enables South Metropolitan TAFE, which was awarded Academic Institution of the Year at the Australian Defence Industry Awards in September, to deliver post-trade training in advanced CNC operations and programming above Certificate III level.

This includes delivery of two of seven new low-fee Defence Ready Skill Sets that the State Government has made available to help make existing workers defence-ready.

“South Metropolitan TAFE was recognised as the nation’s leading defence industry trainer earlier this year, and its specialist training programs and links with industry are ensuring Western Australians are being trained to industry standard to take up defence job opportunities,” Ellery explained.

“Our strong investment in initiatives to boost WA’s defence industry workforce has generated more than 430 new apprentices for the sector in the past two years.

“Strong defence industry training is crucial to get Western Australia ready for a rapid scale-up of defence and shipbuilding projects, and we are delivering a range of workforce initiatives to make this possible.”

The machines are programmed with Mastercam software to help address demand for CNC programmers and machine operators in the industry.

The state government’s investment also includes 16 new welding simulators for South Metropolitan TAFE’s Naval Base campus.

Several defence-related qualifications have already had their course fees reduced by up to 72 per cent as part of the state government’s successful lower fees, local skills initiative.

“Western Australia is Australia’s frontline for defence in the Indo-Pacific region and a key contributor to defence requirements nationally. Our defence industry is competitive, flexible and resilient and our advanced manufacturing capabilities and world-class tertiary institutions are contributing to its strength,” Papalia said.

“Key areas of focus for the McGowan Government are future-proofing the State’s sovereign workforce and creating opportunities for veterans to transition into defence industry jobs with wraparound support and guidance.”

More information on defence industry training opportunities can be found here.