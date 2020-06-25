Closing date for Women in Industry 2020 nominations approaching

Time is running out for the manufacturing sector to acknowledge the achievements of some outstanding women in the field. The Women In Industry Awards celebrate the success of women in traditionally male-dominated industrials markets, such as mining, food and beverage processing and manufacturing, and through this help to shine a light on engineering and manufacturing as a great career choice for other women.

In 2019, Amber Burdett-Dow from BOC won the prestigious Excellence in Manufacturing Award, and 2020 presents an opportunity for the title to be passed to another worthy candidate.

If you think that you fit the criteria to be nominated, Manufacturers’ Monthly encourages you to nominate yourself or someone you know – nominations close in just a couple of weeks on Friday 3 July.

To nominate yourself or somebody that you think deserves to be in the spotlight, click here.