ClearCorrect accelerates standard turnaround time to 10 days

Straumann Group brand ClearCorrect, a manufacturer of clear aligners, has announced it is accelerating its turnaround time, standardising the time from case approval to shipping to 10 days.

This shortened turnaround time will allow ClearCorrect clinicians to provide their patients with aligners quickly and reduce the time required to begin treatment, meeting clinician’s needs for faster service.

ClearCorrect also continues to regionalise its manufacturing, placing its end products closer to the user. For patients in the US and Canada, aligners have been manufactured only in Texas. US production will ensure rapid delivery and highest quality products. ClearCorrect has also expanded sites to Brazil and Germany.

“With COVID-19 vaccinations increasing and mask mandates being lifted, many people are telling me that they can’t wait to smile again, but want that smile to be healthy and perfect,” Espire Dental founder Jennifer Derse said.

“My practices have seen a significant increase in the number of appointments for teeth straightening as people take steps to make sure their smile is ready for the post-mask world. ClearCorrect’s commitment to a rapid turnaround time helps us get patients quickly into clear aligners, so that they can remove their mask with the confidence of a healthy new smile.”

“ClearCorrect was founded by a dentist, harnessing innovation in order to equip clinicians to better meet the needs of their patients. This mandate has always been central to our vision,” ClearCorrect vice president of Orthodontics, North America Christophe Carsault said.

“As more and more North Americans choose clear aligners, we understand the importance of rapid delivery, so that they are able to quickly see results and achieve an improved smile.”

“By committing to a standard 10-day manufacturing turnaround time, ClearCorrect is raising the bar for the entire clear aligner industry and opening up new options to patients,” he said.