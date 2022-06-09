CIMIC Group to develop large-scale solar farm in Victoria

Pacific Partnerships, a CIMIC Group company, has acquired the development rights for the first large-scale solar farm to be owned and developed by CIMIC Group as principal – Glenrowan Solar Farm in northern Victoria.

Pacific Partnerships, through its energy business, Pacific Partnerships Energy, will develop, invest in, and manage Glenrowan Solar Farm, with CIMIC Group company UGL to undertake construction, operations and maintenance.

“CIMIC is committed to supporting Australia’s energy transition, and is pursuing large-scale renewable generation, storage and generation assets,” CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said. “Pacific Partnerships is actively driving our strategic expansion into the emissions free, renewable energy sector.”

“The acquisition of the development rights to Glenrowan Solar Farm is part of our strategy to establish a diversified portfolio of energy and utilities assets within the National Electricity Market,” Pacific Partnerships managing director Simon Nicholls said.

The 245-hectare solar farm will generate an installed capacity of up to 125 MW and is proposed to connect to the existing nearby Glenrowan Terminal Substation. It is expected to generate enough independent electricity to power approximately 45,000 Australian homes.

Glenrowan Solar Farm development rights were purchased from leading Australian renewable energy developer and asset manager, ESCO Pacific. Grid connection and services agreements are in place with the Victorian transmission network operator (AusNet) and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

UGL is currently undertaking early works for the project, including design, procurement and construction planning with operations and renewable energy generation expected to commence from the end of 2023.