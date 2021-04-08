Chilean-based manufacturer sets up shop in Cranbourne

A Chilean-based international designer and manufacturer of mining equipment, Conymet Duratray, has chosen Cranbourne for its new manufacturing facility and global headquarters in a move that will create up to 100 new highly-skilled jobs.

Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas welcomed the decision by Conymet Duratray International to grow its current Victorian footprint by onshoring overseas manufacturing functions and establishing a new innovation division in West Cranbourne.

“Conymet Duratray is relocating its global HQ to Victoria because of our highly skilled workforce, and our world-renowned capabilities in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and research and development,” Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said. “Attracting investment from companies such as Conymet Duratray will help us grow high-value jobs and boosts our economy.”

“This is fantastic news for jobs and investment in the skilled workforce and we warmly welcome Conymet Duratray in calling West Cranbourne home,” Member for Cranbourne Pauline Richards said.

The company intends to draw on Victoria’s highly skilled workforce and the State’s innovation, research and development capabilities, to develop new specialties in the areas of mining data analytics, Internet of Things, machine learning as well as advanced composite materials for its product line.

Conymet Duratray will also benefit from Victoria’s international logistics and distribution network to service its key export markets, the State’s growing and dynamic mining equipment, technology and services sector.

“We’re excited to embark on this new innovation journey in Victoria. We’re committed to supporting Victoria to become the mining tech hub of Australia, given its strengths in the METS, advanced manufacturing and technology,” Marcelo Medel, managing director, Conymet Duratray International said.

Founded in 1974, Conymet Duratray specialises in the design and manufacturing of mining truck trays, spare parts, steel and rubber components for haulage equipment for the mining industry.

The company operates facilities in Australia, Chile, US, South Africa and Russia and currently exports to more than 35 countries across five continents.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 Duratray mining truck trays operating globally, ranging in size from 36 to 360 tonnes for all major truck manufacturers.

The company has been recognised in the Governor of Victoria Export Awards in 2010 and 2019 and was inducted to the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame in 2015.