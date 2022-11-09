Envirofluid wins regional exporter of the year

Envirofluid, a Warnambool-based company, has received Regional Exporter of the Year at the 2022 Governor of Victoria Export Awards.

Envirofluid has developed, and exports, one of the largest ranges of effective, work-safe, environmentally-friendly chemicals in the world, and has now been recognised for its achievement.

The 100 per cent Victorian-owned company has also received the 2022 Australian Defence Industry Awards – Manufacturer of the Year.

On 24 November, Envirofluid will find out if they are the winners of Regional Exporter of the Year in the National Australian Export Awards.

“Our approach has attracted contracts and interest from numerous global corporates such as Boeing and Defence Industry Primes, who are supported by the NATO network,” said Envirofluid director, Ben Ohlmeyer.

“This is a great reflection of the work we do and the commitment and dedication of our staff.

“I like to say we are a company that develops people-based solutions, because we help companies maintain their equipment and care for their workforce through our innovative, safe chemicals.

“In doing so, we seek the best scientific advice to deliver products and services that eliminate workplace hazards and environmental risk.

“Core to what we do is our social responsibility priority – and that of our clients – by assisting organisations in the Government, Defence, Mining and Transportation industries to achieve better safety outcomes.”

Envirofluid provides a wide range of versatile, non-hazardous chemicals that improve worker health, protect the environment, protect surfaces, save storage space, and reduce waste disposal costs.

“While we manage operations in Warrnambool, we have established Australian-owned entities in the US and EU to support global growth and provide short lead times to the emerging global client base,” Ohlmeyer said.

“Our chemicals are created from renewable resources, compared to some of our competitors who utilise petroleum resources.”

Some of Envirofluid’s success stories include:

Reducing the onboard cleaning inventory of one of the largest navy boats on Garden Island by 80 per cent

Helping airlines save and recycle 1,000 litres of water per plane wash (with an added power saving, as water used in plane washes supported by our products only needs to be heated to 45 not 80 degrees Celsius)

Eliminated solvent parts washer waste streams from numerous Army workshops, whilst improving work safety compliance and reducing labour requirements

“I’m also proud that ninety per cent of our product ingredients are sourced in Australia, with manufacturing in Warrnambool and Gelong as well as Canberra and Newcastle,” Ohlmeyer added.

“It is such an honour to receive these significant Awards. We have achieved success on the world stage through sticking to its core beliefs and practices, and with the right support, is set to continue to grow.”