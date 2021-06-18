CESMII, US Department of Energy RFP for manufacturing technology

The US Department of Energy and the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) have announced a $4.8 million RFP to develop smart technologies for the manufacturing sector.

These technologies include advanced sensors, cloud-based computing, advanced modelling and simulation and AI. The aim is to improve productivity and operating efficiency in the manufacturing sector and reduce waste, preparing the US for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Smart manufacturing technologies will play a vital role in decarbonising the entire lifecycle of manufactured goods,” Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy acting assistant secretary Kelly Speakes-Backman said.

“These technologies can help us build new, integrated systems that increase energy productivity and revitalise American manufacturing.”

The RFP will focus on addressing challenges in sensing, control, analytics and predictive modelling technologies. It will also solicit ideas for college and university outreach and training strategies, which will expand and diversify the clean manufacturing workforce.

Founded in 2016, CESMII accelerates smart manufacturing adoption through the integration of advanced sensors, data analytics, platforms and controls. It is the third institute funded by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office.

CESMII is also a part of Manufacturing USA, a network of federally funded institutes that have a specialised technology focus to increase US manufacturing competitiveness and promote a robust and sustainable national manufacturing R&D infrastructure.

Proposal submissions must be submitted by 3 August 2021. To find out more about the RFP, click here.