Centre to deliver STEM studies for students

The Victorian Government and the University of Melbourne have struck a partnership that will see Victorian secondary students will train for the jobs of tomorrow in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at a new specialist centre.

Minister for Education James Merlino and Minister for Training and Skills and Higher Education Gayle Tierney today announced $1.37 million in funding to create the STEM Centre of Excellence, hosted by Science Gallery Melbourne in Parkville.

“This partnership with The University of Melbourne is about encouraging innovation and giving young Victorians the exposure to the industries that are the future of work,” Minister for Training and Skills and Higher Education Gayle Tierney said.

The centre will include state-of-the-art learning spaces and introduce secondary students to new and emerging industries, and opportunities in the STEM fields via cutting edge machines, industry grade labs and researchers in the field.

Science Gallery Melbourne is part of an internationally renowned network, with proven success at engaging 15 to 25-year-old students in STEM subjects and pathways. The Gallery forms part of the University of Melbourne’s new innovation precinct, Melbourne Connect, which is due for completion in 2021.

The program will offer a range of programs focusing on creativity, design thinking and STEM excellence, to encourage STEM participation and prepare students for the future of work. Students will benefit from the connection to one of Victoria’s best research institutions and to a global network of universities.

The STEM Centre of Excellence is due for completion in early 2021.

The state government is investing to make Victoria the Education State, with more than $128 million invested to deliver 10 new Tech Schools – high-tech education facilities where secondary students gain exposure to the latest technology and real-world industry problems with local partners.

Investment in STEM forms a key part of this and is making science, technology, engineering and mathematics relevant and exciting for all students to lift their aspirations and build 21st century capabilities.