Central Victorian Advanced Manufacturing alliance promotes industry growth

The new Central Victorian Advanced Manufacturing alliance, supported by the Victorian state government, will create opportunities to drive growth and expertise for advanced manufacturing businesses.

“This initiative will increase manufacturing productivity, investment and jobs in central Victoria,” minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula said.

“It will ensure manufacturing can grow, new markets can be accessed and the skills base of the workforce across the greater Bendigo region can continue to expand. It is a significant investment that will reap sustained reward.”

The Bendigo Manufacturing Group, La Trobe University and the City of Greater Bendigo have joined forces to create the partnership. The alliance will boost investment and skills in the region and connect local businesses to global markets through a $1 million Victorian government funding allocation.

“This alliance will engage local industry and connect them with our top researchers to solve real-world problems,” La Trobe University professor of Practice in Engineering Chris Stoltz said.

“The CVAM initiative will give our local manufacturing sector the tools it needs to be globally competitive,” Bendigo Manufacturing Group representative Adam Hazeldene said.

By harnessing the strengths of government, industry and research, the initiative aims to support projects and deliver up to 100 high value jobs in the greater Bendigo region.

The Central Victorian Advanced Manufacturing alliance will also help businesses to digitally transform their operating models, increase global competitiveness and attract investment. Additionally, it will advance local workforce skills by capitalising on the region’s diverse talent pool.

“Manufacturing is a critical component of the central Victorian economy. This local partnership will help secure, grow and transform the local manufacturing sector and in turn, support jobs and economic growth,” City of Greater Bendigo mayor Jennifer Alden said.

The government’s investment will ensure regional manufacturing remains future-focused and sustainable, guiding projects using the Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering’s systems and expertise. This will apply to the defence, aviation, waste, food and engineering sectors.

The Fraunhofer Institute is the world’s largest applied research organisation, with 26,000 staff and 72 institutes across Europe.

The Central Victorian Advanced Manufacturing alliance has been working with the Fraunhofer Institute in Kaiserslautern, Germany for the past three years, to develop the model for application in central Victoria.

The state government has invested more than $180 million in Victorian manufacturing since 2014, unlocking more than $1.9 billion in private investment.