CeMAT AUSTRALIA 2022 Conference Program Announced

Returning to Melbourne in 2022, CeMAT AUSTRALIA is on again and set to encourage supply chain resilience at a time when it is most needed.

Taking place 19-21 July at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, CeMAT AUSTRALIA 2022 is a three-day program brimming with a diverse mix of keynotes, panel discussions, case studies, demonstrations and more.

Designed for professionals with a vested interest in warehousing, manufacturing, materials handling, intralogistics supply chain management, when the call for a supply chain that is connected, reliable and ethical has never been louder.

Killer Keynotes

Heading up the conference program this year will be keynote speaker Peter Williams, Chief Edge Officer, Centre for the Edge at Deloitte Australia. He’s also co-founder of packaging company, Packform.io and the recipient of the 2020 Deloitte Social Impact Award in recognition of his work on Community Led Recovery during the Black Summer fires of 2019-20. Peter will open the conference addressing Rethinking, Reinforcing and Reconnecting the Supply Chain – An Innovator’s Perspective.

Some of the other hot topics that will be covered by other speakers include the market trends driving retail change and how the supply chain can adapt to meet them; modern day slavery; greenifying the supply chain; and warehouse safety in the age of autonomous vehicles.

There will also be case studies on fulfilment centres by Marley Spoon; the invention of an inventory robot by DHL; and enhanced technology in warehouse design by a major Australian supermarket.

To find out more and to register: cemat.com.au