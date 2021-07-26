CD3D and RMIT develop MAPrad device for settlement on the Moon

Local start-up, CD3D, has received a $197,487 grant from the Australian Space Agency’s Moon to Mars initiative, to further develop MAPrad – a prototype miniature radar device that could support human settlement on the Moon – in partnership with RMIT University.

MAPrad scans over 100m below ground to identify ice deposits, hollowed out lava tubes and minerals, and is one tenth of the size of existing ground penetrating radar systems.

The unique geophysical sensor has several advantages over existing technology that made it more suitable for space missions, CD3D CEO and RMIT honorary professor James Macnae said.

“MAPrad is smaller, lighter and uses no more power than existing ground penetrating radar devices yet can see up to hundreds of meters below the surface, which is around twice as deep as existing technology,” Macnae said.

“It is able to achieve this improved performance, even after being shrunken to a hand-held size, because it operates in a different frequency range – using the magnetic rather than the electric component of electromagnetic waves.”

The magnetic waves emitted and detected by the device measure conductivity and electromagnetic wave reflections to identify what lies underground. Voids and water-ice provide strong reflections, while various metal deposits have high conductivity at unique levels.

From mining to Moon mission

The specialised radar system was developed by RMIT University and Canadian company, International Groundradar Consulting, in a collaborative research project funded through the AMIRA Global network.

Successful field tests have since been carried out in Australia and Canada using a backpacked prototype for mining and mineral prospecting.

“MAPrad’s initial development was specifically focussed on facilitating drone surveys for mining applications, but it has obvious applications in space where size and weight are at a premium, so that’s where we’re now focusing our efforts,” Macnae said.

To further prove the technology’s usefulness for a range of Moon or Mars missions, the researchers will be seeking permission to scan one the world’s largest accessible systems of lava tubes at the Undara caves in far north Queensland.

Undara is an Aboriginal word meaning “long way”, referring to the unusually long system of lava tubes located in the park. The tubes have diameters of up to 20 metres and some are several hundred metres in length.

The team will traverse the park above the caves to detect the voids below, some of which have not been completely mapped yet, RMIT University engineer Dr Graham Dorrington said.

“We know the dimensions of the main tubes, so comparison with surface scans to check accuracy should be possible,” Dorrington said.

“Undara will be an excellent testing site for us, since it’s the closest thing on Earth to the lava tubes thought to exist on the Moon and Mars.”

The search for water and shelter

Massive tunnels left by ancient volcanic lava flows may exist at shallow depths below the surface of the Moon and Mars.

These enclosures could be suitable for constructing space colonies as they provide protection from the Moon’s frequent meteorite impacts, high-energy ultra-violet radiation and energetic particles, as well as extreme temperatures.

On the Moon’s surface, for example, daytime temperatures are often well above 100 °C, dropping dramatically to below -150 °C at night, while the insulated tunnels could provide a stable environment of around -22 °C.

But of more immediate concern is mapping ice-water deposits on the Moon and getting a clearer picture of the resources available there to support life.

MAPrad could be mounted on a space rover, or even attached to a spacecraft in low orbit, to monitor for minerals on near-future missions and for lava tubes on later missions, Dorrington said.

“After the lava tube testing later this year, the next step will be optimising the device so as not to interfere or interact with any of the space rover or spacecraft’s metal components or cause incompatible electromagnetic interference with communications or other instruments,” Dorrington said.

“Qualifying MAPrad for space usage, especially on the Moon, will be a significant technical challenge for us, but we don’t foresee any showstoppers.”

The team will use the unique capabilities of the RMIT Micro Nano Research Facility and the Advanced Manufacturing Precinct and are also looking to collaborate on later stages of development, with specialists in spacecraft integration or organisations with payload availability.