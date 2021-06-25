CBCC will manufacture first high-tech water treatment product

Townsville industrial chemical producer Cleveland Bay Chemical Company (CBCC) will manufacture a high-tech water treatment product for the first time, in partnership with the Queensland government.

Support from the Queensland government will come under its $50 million Essential Goods and Supply Chain Program, removing Queensland’s reliance on products from interstate and overseas.

“A key element of Queensland’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan is the strengthening of our manufacturing capability,” treasurer and minister for Investment Cameron Dick said.

“COVID-19 has taught us the importance of sovereign manufacturing capability. It’s about making more things in Queensland for Queenslanders by Queenslanders. That’s why our government is backing Cleveland Bay Chemical Company so they can begin manufacturing aluminium chlorohydrate (ACH) in Townsville.

“This product is best practice when it comes to the treatment of drinking water and wastewater, and now we’re going to produce it in Queensland. Currently we have to import ACH from overseas or interstate, but that won’t be the case for much longer,” he said.

“With support from our Essential Goods and Supply Chain Program, CBCC will upgrade their facility and infrastructure to manufacture ACH. This growth will create 10 new jobs during construction and two additional operational jobs at CBCC’s Townsville facility.”

The benefits extend further than CBCC as well, according to deputy premier and minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Steven Miles.

“Townsville steel fabricators NEM Group will likely have to put on new staff to keep up with the maintenance needs of this facility upgrade,” Miles said.

“CBCC are also going to make ACH using materials sourced entirely from Queensland, which will prove a boost to other manufacturers along the supply chain.”

CBCC’s upgraded plant is expected to be commissioned in 2022, with new equipment and process technology giving the company the ability to produce ACH in Townsville.

The pandemic has driven home the value and critical need of manufacturing things locally, member for Mundingburra Les Walker said.

“Bringing more manufacturing work to Queensland, especially regional areas like Townsville, is good for workers, for businesses and the local economy,” Walker said.

“Having these job opportunities is vital if we want to keep talent in our city and state, so it’s fantastic our government has been able to partner with CBCC, allowing them to expand and grow locally.”

The upgraded plant will support Queensland market demand for ACH, replace the need for imports and add value to locally sourced raw materials, according to CBCC owner and director Geoff Whebell.

“The ACH will be manufactured using Queensland materials, including aluminium from Gladstone, and provided to industries and councils for water and wastewater treatment,” Whebell said.

“This will significantly expand our offer of water treatment products and allow us to explore new market opportunities.”