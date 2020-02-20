Carbon Revolution to enhance local production facility

Advanced manufacturer Carbon Revolution will enhance its Geelong production facility, after announcing on Thursday its first half year results since listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in November 2019.

The Geelong-based manufacturer – which has successfully innovated, commercialised and is industrialising the supply of carbon fibre wheels to the global automotive industry – is on track to achieve its prospectus forecasts.

“We are on track to deliver what we said we would do in FY20, and credit for this rests with our hard-working and dedicated team who together ensure we are constantly innovating and improving,” Carbon Revolution CEO, Jake Dingle, said.

“We are on a strong trajectory for both production and sales, and our focus remains on delivering an exceptional product to meet our growing order pipeline.”

The company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing high-performing wheels for premier cars and prestigious brands.

Dingle said Carbon Revolution was commissioning additional manufacturing equipment in the second half as planned, and aimed to continue enhancing its production facility in Waurn Ponds to drive further efficiencies.

He added that the company’s focus on innovation across all of its activities was a key part of its culture.

“Carbon Revolution seeks to innovate across three distinct layers,” Dingle said.

“First, the product, and there is no doubt we have led the way in the design and production of single-piece carbon fibre wheels. Second, our unique manufacturing plant and processes, which we look to continually improve and industrialise. Our third and equally critical layer of innovation relates to how we do things differently and better when it comes to building our team. Our culture, the way we work together and our collaborative and inclusive approach are as unique as our technology.”

Carbon Revolution continues to innovate and supply its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the globe.