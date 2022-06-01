Capral Aluminium Commits to Net Zero by 2050

Capral has committed to reach net zero emissions by 2050. This target will be based on achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and is underpinned by emerging and breakthrough technology options.

The scientific community has clearly stated the need to reach net-zero global CO2 emissions by mid-century to limit global warming to 1.5°C and to reduce the destructive impacts of climate change on human society and nature.

As a major aluminium supplier, Capral’s buying strategies and corporate activities will demonstrate the goal to work towards sustainability best practice underpinned by a commitment to the United Nations SDGs.

Michael OKeefe, General Manager – Marketing & Technology who oversees Capral’s National Sustainability Committee and roadmap, said Capral must act wisely to protect the environment and the broader society while working in the interests of, stakeholders and customers.

“We have an absolute commitment to our staff, customers, stakeholders and the communities within which our facilities operate to ensure we are eliminating sources of emissions within the value chain of our business,” he said. “Organisations around the world are recognising that this is a decision that cannot wait any longer and Capral is no different, we are proud to make this commitment and confident in our ability to achieve it.”

Michael explains that Carpal’s Net zero commitment will in the first instance focus on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from company-owned and controlled resources. In other words, emissions released into the atmosphere as a direct result of a set of activities, at an operational level. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy, from a utility provider. In other words, all Green House Gas (GHG) emissions released in the atmosphere, from the consumption of purchased electricity and gas.

“Our focus is very much on eliminating the source of emissions, we intend to do this by improving our plant and equipment, implementing new technologies and embracing more sustainable practices across our organisation. Working with our upstream supply partners we will continue to look for options to incorporate more low carbon aluminium in our value chain and where feasible embrace circularity principles,” he said.

Reaching net-zero emissions will also require neutralising Capral’s residual GHG emissions with an equivalent amount of carbon removals. An effective neutralisation strategy involves removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it for a long-enough period to fully neutralise the impact of any GHG that continues to be released into the atmosphere.

As an overarching safeguard, Capral said it recognises the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

“In recognising the UN SDGs, we implement environmental and social safeguards in our operations and decision making process to ensure we continue to develop our position as a socially and environmentally aware organisation,” OKeefe noted.