More capability investment for BlueScope Distribution Hub

A $6.9 million investment to the company’s National Product, Processing and Solutions Hub will help deliver significant projects across the country.

The custom site in Unandeera, New South Wales officially opened on 12 May this year, and the extra money will help the site’s capability to process a broader range of steel and aluminium products required specifically in defence and mining applications.

In march this year, the Australian Federal Government awarded a Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) grant of $55.4M to BlueScope which triggered a further investment of $161.6m by BlueScope and its Illawarra partners.

This investment – which will create an Advanced Steel Manufacturing Precinct at the Port Kembla Steelworks – will see the building of a new fabrication facility to manufacture components for the renewable energy, defence and other sectors, as well as upgrades and modernisation of the Port Kembla Plate Mill.

BlueScope Distribution said it has secured part of this funding under the MMI grant to support the next phase of capability investment to strengthen its service and capability offer supporting customers who will be manufacturing a range of assets.

“With our customers front of mind, we are proud to be working on plans to deliver the next phase of investment in state-of-the-art laser cutting technology,” said Mick McPhan, Manager BlueScope Distribution Operations and the National Product, Processing and Solutions Hub.

“We have listened to our customers, particularly those servicing defence projects, and now adding to our existing plasma capability with a first-class laser will support them grow.”