Capability Connection connects manufacturers with suppliers

Capability Connection, a six-month pilot of a free industry capability register, has been launched by the federal government to aid Australian manufacturers in connecting with suppliers quickly and easily.

Capability Connection is available for all businesses located in Greater Melbourne, South East Queensland and Townsville.

The need for a detailed register had been pinpointed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when manufacturers who wanted to pivot to the production of items including face masks and hand sanitiser had difficulties in identifying raw materials suppliers in their area.

“Capability Connection aims to fill this gap by improving supply chain visibility and fostering collaboration between local businesses, ensuring we can avoid the risk of shortages of essential items at critical times,” minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said.

Although predominantly targeted at manufacturers the free online register will be available to all businesses that wish to promote their capabilities, services and goods to the public, as well as other businesses.

The Capability Connection register is anticipated to be an essential contribution to the federal government’s economic recovery plan. It will complement the JobMaker plan and Modern Manufacturing Strategy, driving Australia’s economic recovery together with building future resilience.

The register is being both built and managed by Industry Capability Network on the federal government’s behalf. Regular assessments around the effectiveness of the pilot register will be undertaken after the launch.