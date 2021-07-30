Cannaponics funded by WA government to build medicinal cannabis facility

Cannaponics Limited, an Australian medicinal cannabis manufacturer, have begun site works on its new commercial cultivation, extraction, processing and distribution facility in Western Australia.

Founded in 2018, Cannaponics’ new facility will compete in the rapidly growing medicinal cannabis industry and deliver job opportunities for local trade contractors.

“The medicinal cannabis industry is rapidly growing, and Western Australia is well placed to compete in that industry,” Regional Development minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

The Western Australian government has allocated $2 million from the Collie Futures Industry Development Fund to support the project.

“It’s a very exciting day for Cannaponics Limited who have reached an important milestone of this project,” Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns said.

The Cannaponics 160-acre property near Collie will become home to a 3,600sqm greenhouse and a 2,000sqm manufacturing facility.

The project is expected to become a multi-million dollar enterprise, with flow-on effects to benefit the local economy.

The Cannaponics project will create approximately 50 jobs during the 12 months of construction.

“Stage one of the Cannaponics project is expected to generate 50 jobs during construction, and our focus on local content has ensured a local Collie business has been awarded the first contract,” MacTiernan said.

“The Collie Futures Fund is continuing to attract new and innovative industries to the region, driving local jobs and supporting the town’s transition.”

The earthworks contract for the project has been awarded to local Collie business T & R Contracting, partnering with Donnybrook Civil Earthmoving Contractors.

The building contract has been awarded to WA company Ballpoint Construction Group, with Cannaponics encouraging as much local employment as possible.

“Cannaponics is establishing itself as a new industry in Collie which will create long-term local jobs,” Hanns said.

“It is also very pleasing to see their commitment to using local contractors for the construction phase of the project.”

Future stages of the project are planned to increase production and create more local jobs.