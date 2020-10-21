Canberra small business wins Defence innovation contract

An innovative small business helping soldiers in the battlefield control electrical devices on their weapons and body has been awarded a $3.4 million contract with Defence.

Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, announced the new contract, funded through the Defence Innovation Hub, with Canberra-based Kord Defence.

“The Morrison Government is continuing to invest in Australian small businesses, helping them to create new jobs and develop innovative ideas for Defence,” Minister Price said.

“It is great to see Kord working to help soldiers more effectively control a wide range of connected electronic devices using Bluetooth technology through the company’s innovative wireless control system.

“This innovation has great potential to make existing systems more soldier-friendly and improve situational awareness for our soldiers deployed in the modern battlefield.”

This is Kord Defence’s second contract with the Hub, building on the technology initially developed through a $635,000 Innovation Hub contract in 2017.

Kord Defence has also won contracts to test their technology with the United States Marine Corps.

“Kord is a great example of how the Morrison Government’s investment in innovation is growing Australian small businesses, as well as helping them showcase their technology in highly competitive global markets, such as in the US,” Price said.

Since December 2016, the Defence Innovation Hub has awarded more than $270 million in innovation contracts, with about 84 per cent of this funding going to Australian small and medium sized businesses.

This investment has seen more than 600 people employed across 150 businesses and 22 universities and research organisations, in all states and territories across Australia.