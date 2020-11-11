Caloundra firm wins Defence exports boost

Caloundra aerospace company HeliMods has gotten additional support from the federal government to get better opportunities globally.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price today announced the Sunshine Coast business has received $150,000 under the Defence Global Competitiveness Grants program.

“The funding is part of the Morrison Government’s commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable and globally competitive Australian defence industry,” Price said.

“HeliMods has used its funding to purchase plant and equipment to manufacture large machined components used in the modification and upgrade of military and paramilitary helicopters.

“The grant will assist HeliMods in boosting its capacity to make components with shorter lead times, increasing export opportunities into North America and Europe.

“In 2019, while leading a major defence trade expo with Australian companies, I announced Helimods had received funding support to help them on the global stage.

“These grants are another way the Morrison Government is helping small businesses reach their export goals faster.”

The Australian Defence Export Office was set up to provide practical assistance to small businesses and help them become export-ready.

Member for Fisher, Andrew Wallace, said HeliMods was a great local success story that, with the Morrison Government’s support, was working to grow stronger on the international stage.

“I believe that the Sunshine Coast today has the skills and the drive for innovation to play a part in developing critical new sovereign defence capability in Australia,” Wallace said.

“HeliMods is proof that the Sunshine Coast can lead the way, and I was really pleased to be able to arrange a virtual tour for Minister Price of their Caloundra facility in August.

“COVID border restrictions weren’t going to stop us demonstrating to the Minister the great work of this Sunshine Coast firm.

“HeliMods’ ability to deliver world-leading capabilities is known throughout Australia, and sought globally, as proven by their growing export opportunities into North America, Europe and Asia.

“I’ll continue to work hard to support more local companies to take up the opportunity to expand overseas, strengthening our local defence industry and creating more diverse opportunities for Sunshine Coast locals.”

Defence Global Competitiveness Grants are available to Australian small-to-medium enterprises seeking international accreditations, procuring capital items and more.