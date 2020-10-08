“Buy Australian Now and support Aussie jobs” campaign by AMCL to support locally-made products

The Australian Made Campaign Ltd (AMCL) is calling on all Australians to “Buy Australian Now and support Aussie jobs” with its new campaign encouraging Aussies to back local makers and growers and buy Australian-made products in the lead-up to the festive season.

An extension of its “It’s never been more important to Buy Australian than right now” initiative launched in June, the campaign seeks to impact the purchasing decisions of Australians to drive support for Australia’s manufacturing industry and local jobs.

The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show Australia’s unemployment rate in August was at 6.8 per cent with 921,800 Australians out of work and a further 11.2 per cent underemployed. Manufacturing now employs 843,900 people in Australia, a drop of 50,000 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A thriving manufacturing sector is critical to Australia’s economic future and prosperity. It continues to be a tough year for some of our Australian manufacturers and growers, so rallying behind these businesses is essentially one of the most Australian things we can do. Every dollar spent on locally made and grown products has a direct impact on the livelihoods of Aussie growers and manufacturers, as well as the wider community,” said Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro.

“By buying Australian right now, not only are you getting products grown in our clean, green environment and made to the highest of manufacturing standards, you are also pumping money back into the economy, creating jobs, strengthen local industries and supporting local communities.”

With Christmas fast approaching, AMCL’s “Buy Australian Now” campaign encourages Australians to exercise their preference for locally made product through a range of TV, radio, out-of-home, print, online and social media ad placements.

“The pandemic has caused the many benefits of buying Australian Made to be brought into sharp focus, and there has been a significant increase in consumer appetite for Aussie products,” Lazzaro said.

For decades the Australian Made logo has helped consumers to exercise their preference for local and identify genuine Aussie products, so it’s no surprise that more and more brands are choosing to promote their Australian credentials this way.”

Recent Roy Morgan Research found almost all Australians (99 per cent) are aware of the Australian Made logo and 92 per cent trust the logo as an identifier of genuine Australian products. 97 per cent of Australians associate the logo with the support of local jobs and employment opportunities, 95 per cent with safe and high-quality products, 89 per cent with the use of ethical labour and 78 per cent with sustainability.

So ‘Buy Australian Now’ and look for the iconic green and gold kangaroo logo – Australia’s most trusted, recognised and widely used country of origin symbol. Consumers can also visit Australia’s biggest online directory of genuine Aussie products at www.australianmade.com.au