“Buy Australian Now” calls for support for local makers

“Buy Australian Now” – the latest campaign from Australian Made – is urging all Australians to support local makers and growers as the country begins to open up and prepare for the festive season.

According to Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro, the campaign builds on those deployed by the organisation over the last 12 months.

“The ‘Buy Australian’ message has never been more resonant with Aussie consumers,” Lazarro said.

“Pleasingly, supporting our local makers and growers continues to be the focus of many as we look beyond lockdowns and restrictions. This campaign seeks to help continue to drive that pro-Australian momentum.”

The “Buy Australian Now” initiative will run throughout October and November with the multi-channel marketing campaign spanning TV, out-of-home, print, online and social media. The campaign’s TV and radio advertisements feature the hit Australian track “For Now” from local artist, BATTS. Footage from AMCL’s renowned “Australian Makers” video series is also heavily featured throughout the TV advertisement.

“This campaign features Aussie music and behind-the-scenes footage from the local factories, workshops and farms of some of the country’s most innovative makers,” Lazzaro said.

“These are real businesses, people, content creators, artisans and products that make up Australia’s diverse and evolving manufacturing sector.”

With Christmas fast approaching, it’s the perfect time for Australians to exercise their preference for locally made products.

“Looking for the iconic green and gold kangaroo logo has never been more important,” said Lazzaro.

“Whether you’re buying in-store, online, at the local market, or sourcing supplies for business or procuring products for major projects, every dollar spent on locally made and grown products has a direct impact on the livelihoods of Aussie growers and manufacturers, as well as the wider community.”

Recent Roy Morgan research found that almost all Australians (99 per cent) are aware of the Australian Made logo and 92 per cent trust the mark as an identifier of genuine Australian products.

Moreover, 97 per cent of Australians associate the logo with the support of local jobs and employment opportunities, 95 per cent with safe and high-quality products, 89 per cent with the use of ethical labour and 78 per cent with sustainability.