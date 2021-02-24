Australian bus-building manufacturer BusTech Group is the only Australian bus company locally manufacturing zero-emission buses for the New South Wales market.

BusTech Group’s ZDi electric bus has been designed, engineered and built in Australia to accelerate the future of clean, efficient and emission-free transport solutions for NSW and Australia while also harnessing domestic capabilities.

Executive chairman of BusTech Group, Christian Reynolds, the company aims to benefit public health, the economy and employment opportunities in Australia through local manufacturing.

“Our admission to the NSW procurement panel reaffirms the group’s commitment to delivering the next generation of zero-emission connected transit for the NSW market, giving a real choice for domestic product versus international import models,” he said.

The transport sector is currently the second largest and fastest growing emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in NSW and Australia.

The NSW state government recently committed to transition its entire bus fleet to zero emissions within the decade, starting with 120 electric buses in 2021, and eventually convert all 8,000 buses in its fleet by 2030.

Director of Sustainability at BusTech Group, Kasia Pitman, said the company is motivated not only by the emission reduction benefits of sustainable multimodal solutions, but also the cost reductions for customers.

“We are committed to creating a more sustainable environment and economy by delivering the future of clean, efficient and emission-free public transport in NSW and Australia more broadly,” she said.