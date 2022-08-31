Major employer and business groups have come together to outline their support for tomorrow’s Jobs and Skills Summit and the Employment White Paper to follow.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) released a joint statement of ambition for the summit and subsequent white paper.

The business groups say the summit should be followed by a period of strong consultation across the community, where support is built for the interrelated objectives of higher incomes, opportunities, and improvements in productivity, inclusion, and gender equity. Additionally, the preparation of the Employment White Paper will offer many more opportunities for engagement.

To meet these objectives, industry groups are encouraging an open economy with strong private sector direction of resource allocation; low tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade; openness to international investment; a flexible exchange rate; prudent fiscal policy; and monetary policy managed in line with the objectives of full employment and low inflation by an independent central bank.

Andrew McKellar, chief executive ACCI stated, “The Jobs and Skills Summit was a critical opportunity to revitalise productivity, grow pay packets and maintain Australia’s strong living standards.”

Jennifer Westacott, BCA chief executive said, “This is an opportunity to move Australia to the frontier by driving stronger economic performance, making ourselves more competitive and productive, and attracting the investment needed to diversify our industrial base, do new things and create new opportunities.”

Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said the Jobs and Skills Summit is an important step in building a more productive, prosperous and fairer Australia.

“Agreement at the summit that renewed skilled migration and a wholehearted effort to build our skills base is needed… Likewise, there is a lot of common ground in recognising that to build collaboration our workplace relations system needs to be simplified rather than upended.”

Read more about the final invitation list for the Jobs and Skills Summit here.