Bronwyn Evans wins prestigious Women in Industry top prize

Engineers Australia CEO Dr Bronwyn Evans AM has been honoured with the Woman of the year and Excellence in Engineering awards at this year’s Women in Industry awards.

The event, hosted by Prime Creative Media, celebrated outstanding women from the industrials sector – those who work in mining, road transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail and infrastructure.

Dr Evans was acknowledged as an outstanding engineer and trailblazer in her field.

The first woman to be CEO at Engineers Australia, Dr Evans was previously the first female CEO of Standards Australia, where she was instrumental in improving the standards development process and was elected to a global role on the ISO’s governing President’s Committee.

When accepting the award, Dr Evans said there was still much work to do to increase the number of women in industry.

“Nights like tonight are important so we can celebrate our successes. However, we still need to have difficult conversations about education, bias, assumptions and missed opportunities for women in industry,” she said. “We know we will have succeeded when women are represented 50 per cent top to bottom. I urge all of us here tonight to use our profiles and our influence to be role models and to be champions for the amazing women who are joining our industries and professions.”

Category sponsor BAE Systems said they were particularly proud to sponsor the Engineering Excellence category in 2021.

“We have female engineers to thank for many of the world’s greatest innovations, yet they make up only 12 per cent of engineers employed in Australia. Awards such as these are important to not only celebrate achievement but to also provide inspiration to others to break down barriers and excel in the engineering industry.”

Dr Evans has held a plethora of non-executive positions, many on a volunteer basis, in Industry 4.0, STEM, industry-academia connections, construction and innovation.

She is a Chartered engineer and Honorary Fellow of Engineers Australia. In 2021, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Swinburne University and appointed as a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia for significant service to engineering, to standards and to medical technology.

See the full list of winners from the night:

Social Leader of the Year – Jo Withford

Mentor of the Year – Larissa Rose

Industry Advocacy Award – Megan McCracken

Excellence in Engineering – Bronwyn Evans

Excellence in manufacturing – Shay Chalmers

Safety Advocacy Award – Stephanie O’Dwyer

Excellence in Mining – Christine Morris

Excellence in Transport – Catherine Baxter

Business Development Success – Lacey Webb

Rising Star of the Year – Monique Yap

Woman of the Year – Bronwyn Evans