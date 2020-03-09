Brazilian renewable energy company chooses Victoria

A leading Brazilian leading renewable energy consultancy will establish its Australian/New Zealand HQ in Melbourne. Minister for Energy Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio and Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasurer Steve Dimopoulos today said that the firm, Grupo Energia, will create up to 70 new local jobs as part of its investment in Victoria including technical, commercial and engineering roles.

“The fact that yet another global company has chosen to invest in Victoria’s thriving renewable energy industry speaks volumes about our strong credentials in this sector,” said D’Ambrosio.

Founded in 2004 in Brazil, Grupo Energia is focused on delivering complete solutions to wind, solar, hydro and other alternative power sources and energy storage systems.

The company is a leader in Brazil and across Latin America, delivering advisory, management and operation support for solar, wind, hydroelectric and other renewable power generation projects.

In addition, according to the state government release, the company is also a market leader in energy storage and power transmission management.

Following in the footsteps of Mainstream Renewable Power, Total Eren, Tilt Renewables, Acciona Nordex, BayWa re, X-Elio and Iberdrola, it is the lastest company to invest in Victoria’s renewable energy industry.

Victoria’s renewable energy targets will increase the share of electricity generated by renewables to 25 per cent by 2020, 40 per cent by 2025 and 50 per cent by 2030.

These targets are expected to create around 24,000 jobs by 2030 and drive an additional $5.8 billion in economic activity in Victoria.