Brand SA returns to shine a light on South Australian producers

The South Australian government is bringing back Brand SA, shining a light on SA producers, manufacturers and owners.

The state government has budgeted $6.2 million over four years to re-establish Brand SA, which will focus on marketing South Australian made products and grown produce to markets intrastate, interstate and overseas.

“Many South Australians know and love our brand, it has become so recognisable across the state – many still look for it when they want to support local businesses,” SA premier Peter Malinauskas said.

“This investment will enhance the attractiveness of South Australia as a place to live, work, study, visit, invest or trade. We already know South Australia is the best place in the world to live and do business, and now we want to let the rest of the world know.”

Brand SA will become a dedicated agency within the Department of Trade and Investment. The initiative will include a new Buy Local campaign to encourage South Australians to switch $1 in every $20 of their spending to local products.

“Reinstating Brand SA is just another way our government plans to proactively raise the profile of South Australian businesses,” SA minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion said.

“Our aim is to maximise the profile and the competitive position of South Australian goods, services, experiences in local, national and international markets.”

There are currently almost 8,000 businesses registered and using the state brand, collectively strengthening South Australia’s image and reputation as producers and manufacturers of quality products.

“The Bickford’s Group of Companies is excited to see Brand SA back to drive positive messaging intrastate, interstate and globally encouraging consumers to consider South Australian made products that are made by the most passionate advocates for this state,” Bickfords’ Chris Illman said.

“Businesses like ours who invest in South Australia, in people, and infrastructure that will benefit generations to follow.”

Another registered business is Kytons Bakery.

“We have so much to celebrate in SA – great food, great inventions and innovative thinking,” Kytons Bakery’s Sharon Sutton said.

“It is great to see the revitalising of BrandSA – a recognisable brand that celebrates the wonderful variety and quality of food and other products and services we have in SA. Supporting local is so important in these challenging economic times.”