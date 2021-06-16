Bradfield City Centre to unlock investment in advanced manufacturing

The NSW Government has committed $1.15 billion to start work on the Bradfield City Centre, supporting jobs at the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and creating an Indo-Pacific economic hub.

The funding will pave the way for project work to begin this year, creating a city precinct that will support up to 17,600 highly skilled jobs, according to NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“This is another exciting step forward in realising the government’s vision for this city-building project,” Berejiklian said.

“We have named the new Aerotropolis city, Bradfield, and now work is set to begin to turn what is essentially a paddock today into a thriving global city centre.”

This commitment from the NSW government includes $975.5M in enabling works to establish, remediate and allow site access to about 100 hectares of land, driving COVID-19 economic recovery state-wide and across Australia.

It will also help to create a key Indo-Pacific economic hub, unleashing international investment in advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence, agri-business, pharma, freight and logistics, health and education.

The investment will lay the foundations for Bradfield City Centre to be transformed into a world-class precinct that will drive jobs now and into the future, according to NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet.

“Bradfield City will be the next jewel in Sydney’s crown and we’re putting in the groundwork to deliver an iconic city that will unlock new economic opportunities, particularly for the people of Western Sydney,” Perrottet said.

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of investing in our own backyard and this investment will create a precinct that will be home to businesses and industries that will create jobs not just today, but into the future as well.”

There is also funding to establish the First Building in the Bradfield City Centre and for a four-year pilot of the New Education and Training Model (NETM), minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said.

“The government has committed $138.2M for the First Building which includes a $24.9M high-tech facility which will house $22.9M worth of shared-use equipment for research institutions and industry to collaborate,” he said.

“The NETM is a new model of tertiary education aimed at helping advanced industries access skilled labour. We are dedicating $37.4M to the program over five years to provide more than 7,000 courses for almost 3,000 students.”

This funding from the NSW government will deliver the first stage of Australia’s first 22nd century city, attracting global competitive advanced industries and driving the creation of 200,000 new jobs across the Western Parkland City.