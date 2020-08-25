Bosch Australia’s Manufacturing Solutions business unit awarded plasma process automation contract by CSL Behring

Bosch Australia’s Manufacturing Solutions division (BAMS) has been awarded a contract to create a high-tech automatic materials handling line for CSL Behring (Australia), part of CSL Limited.

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader focused on providing therapies for people with rare and serious diseases. At the company’s Australian manufacturing site in Broamdeadows (VIC), blood plasma moves in and out of warehouse storage facilities. A manual-handling process is used to quality check all the bags, store them, and then release them for processing in the manufacturing line, while temperatures must remain at freezing. It requires expertise and precision from operators on the line to ensure the product meets the stringent quality criteria needed to meet highly regulated processing standards.

With experience in automated robotics solutions, BAMS has the ability to streamline this process, making it more efficient and fully automatic. BAMS will install a material handling and inspection line that will allow more plasma bags to be packed – at up to one per second – while also ensuring temperatures remain stable for transport. The automatic material handling line will expand warehouse capacity.

“With a growing portfolio of automation projects for companies in the biotech sector, BAMS is fast becoming the leading supplier of bespoke critical process automation solutions in Australia.” said Gavin Smith, President of Bosch Australia.