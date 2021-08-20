Bosch Australia opens new Hydraulics and Manufacturing Automation Centre

Bosch Australia has opened its $17 million Hydraulics and Manufacturing Automation Centre, with support from the Victorian government, to help businesses embrace digital technologies in their quest to make better products.

The new Hydraulics and Manufacturing Automation Centre will bring Bosch’s manufacturing and engineering expertise together into one location, expanding its Oceania headquarters in Clayton and creating 35 new jobs.

The new centre will enable Bosch Australia to bring its automation expertise to diverse sectors such as medical technology, food and beverage and heavy industries in Australia and around the world.

“Victoria is the place for innovators like Bosch Australia to grow and thrive, due to our skilled workforce, established supply chains, engineering expertise, education excellence and research and development capability,” minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula said.

“We will continue to support businesses to capitalise on the opportunities and talent available in Victoria, ensuring we remain at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, innovation and technology.”

Recently the company built automated assembly lines for one of their customers, producing high-volume rapid COVID-19 tests for the US market and test equipment for ventilators in hospitals across Australia.

“There is no better partner for Australian manufacturers to turn to than Bosch Australia,” Bosch president for Oceania Gavin Smith said.

“And there is no better place to establish our Hydraulics and Manufacturing Automation Centre than right here in Victoria.”

The demand for advanced manufacturing technology within manufacturing is rapidly growing as producers look to drive down costs, increase efficiency and boost productivity to remain competitive in a global market.

The government has provided over $184 million in support to the manufacturing industry over the past six years, creating more than 8,000 jobs and generating just on $2 billion in private investment.

It will continue to support innovation in advanced manufacturing and digital technologies through initiatives such as the $2 billion Breakthrough Victoria Fund. This will drive growth within the research and business sectors ­and create 15,700 jobs over the next decade.

The $60 million Manufacturing and Industry Development Fund will assist Victorian manufacturers in expanding their operations and implement new technologies. Establishing the $20 million Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre in Melbourne will strengthen Victoria’s capacity to produce vital medical equipment.