Federal Government to boost rail manufacturing in Australia

The Australian Government has announced the establishment of the Office of National Rail Industry Coordination (ONRIC) to strengthen rail manufacturing in the country.

Announced in the 2022–23 October Budget, the office will deliver the Australian Government’s $14.2 million National Rail Manufacturing Plan, which is a part of the government’s A Future Made in Australia commitment.

The plan will have oversight from the Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing, Senator Tim Ayres. It will support the rail industry and skilled manufacturing jobs by ensuring more trains are built in Australia.

The Federal Government said the ONRIC will lead a national and coordinated approach to address challenges facing the rail manufacturing sector in Australia.

Working closely with state and territory governments, manufacturers, industry peak bodies, unions and research organisations to implement the plan, the ONRIC will:

Establish a Rail Industry Innovation Council to boost local research and development, skills and capabilities

Appoint a rail supplier advocate to help small and medium-sized enterprises access export and government supply opportunities

Develop a National Rail Procurement and Manufacturing Strategy to support industry productivity and facilitate opportunities for Australian manufacturers

According to the Government, over the next two decades, significant investment is planned in passenger, freight and light rail infrastructure across Australia, including:

Inland Rail

Cross River Rail (Brisbane)

Melbourne Metro Rail

Sydney Metro and other public transport

Light Rail (Parramatta, Canberra, Gold Coast)

Melbourne Airport Rail Link

Suburban Rail Loop (Melbourne)

Metronet (WA)

High Speed Rail

Learn more about the National Rail Manufacturing Plan here.