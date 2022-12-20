Boeing Develops Ground Systems for JP9102 Defence Satellites

Boeing has combined the best of its local and U.S. expertise to build ground architecture and control systems for Australia’s first defence satellites under the JP9102 program.

The systems leverage proven technology from the company’s U.S. Wideband Global Satellite and UHF space programs, along with its demonstrated Australian-developed Currawong Battlespace Communications System’s Mission System Manager.

“Our advanced ground architecture is the culmination of six years of development between Australia and the U.S,” said Scott Carpendale, Boeing Defence Australia vice president and managing director.

“It builds on proven software solutions to ensure the Australian Defence Force (ADF) has the capability to manage operations within Australian borders, giving total control over JP9102 and future space missions.”

Boeing’s advanced mission planning system controls end-to-end satellite operations from a centralised operations centre.

Through automation, Boeing has streamlined workflows and reduced the overall workload for satellite operators as they control payloads and monitor for threats.

“We are ready and equipped to deliver ground systems that can maintain the connectivity, efficiency and resilience of the ADF’s satellite communications system,” said Carpendale.

“This includes upskilling our local workforce to support an accelerated schedule and to transition existing JP2008 systems and infrastructure.

“And, as the core software architecture is being developed on open standards, the ADF and local industry will have the ability to adapt and modify it locally, ensuring sovereignty and the flexibility to support future Commonwealth constellations.”