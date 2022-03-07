BlueScope welcomes Renewable Manufacturing Fund in NSW

BlueScope has welcomed the NSW government’s new $250 million Renewable Manufacturing Fund and its commitment to create opportunities for local industry in this and other sectors.

“The potential opportunity for local manufacturers in relation to NSW’s Renewable Energy Zones is enormous – several hundred thousand tonnes of steel, around $1.5 billion of fabricated products, and almost 20,000 jobs,” BlueScope managing director and CEO Mark Vassella said.

“That means Australian made wind towers, solar farm structures, transmission infrastructure and pipes for pumped hydro – all contributing to our nation’s net zero target.”

However, Vassella says this opportunity won’t be realised unless industry and government coordinate their best efforts and invest together.

“Currently there is a lack of local manufacturing capability, and recent wind farm projects alone in NSW have seen over $200 million of components fully imported – a great opportunity lost,” he said.

“BlueScope and its customers are willing and able right now to co-invest with government, to boost locally manufactured content for the renewable sector.”