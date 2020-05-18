Bisalloy Steel Group has announced the extension of its longstanding teaming agreement with Rheinmetall Defence Australia (Rheinmetall) for the further development and production of high performance armour steel for military vehicles.

This steel is to be used for Rheinmetall’s Australian manufactured BOXER 8×8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), for export customers and specifically, once certified by the German Government, used as a source of supply for Rheinmetall in Germany.

Rheinmetall and Bisalloy are currently working together in Australia and Germany to create specialised grades of BISALLOY Armour Steel for application on the BOXER 8×8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) to be delivered to the Commonwealth of Australia’s LAND 400 Phase 2 program.

Bisalloy is two years into the development of new grades of armour steel in order to meet the exacting protection levels required for each BOXER 8×8 CRV. Once certified, Bisalloy Steel will produce the best protection for Australian soldiers to ensure they survive and win in combat.

Bisalloy is also working closely with Rheinmetall as part of the company’s offer – the LYNX KF 41 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) – for the $10 billion LAND 400 Phase 3 program and the supply of more than 400 IFVs to the ADF.

Bisalloy Steel Group CEO and managing director Greg Albert said the company was proud to be part of a new military vehicle industry for Australia and deliver world class armour steel to the ADF.

“Bisalloy has long worked in partnership with Australian steel producers, defence scientists and manufacturers of military vessels and vehicles to produce what we believe are some of the best armour plate products in the world,” Albert said.

“Our work with Rheinmetall will ensure Bisalloy’s capabilities have created the best possible protection for the Australian soldier but also significant export opportunities for Australia.”

Bisalloy’s new armour steel is in the final stages of German Government qualification process.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart said qualification of Australian steel for the BOXER program would reconfirm Bisalloy’s status as a world class supplier of armour grade steel.

“Apart from ensuring supply to the LAND 400 Phase 2 vehicles, it will also qualify Bisalloy to work globally with Rheinmetall on future projects, including LAND 400 Phase 3 and other offshore defence programs,” Stewart said.

Listed on the ASX and operating for 40 years, Bisalloy is Australia’s only manufacturer of high tensile and abrasion-resistant quenched and tempered steel plate used for armour, structural, protection and wear resistant steel applications.

Australia’s only manufacturer of impact resistant, armour and protection grade steels, Bisalloy has a long history of collaboration with the ADF. Developed in the 1980s for use in the hulls of the Royal Australian Navy’s Adelaide Class Frigate, BISALLOY® Armour steel has since been used in several other local defence projects, including the Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles.

BISALLOY Armour steel has become a leading product for defence applications in Australia and abroad and is specified for hulls in Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), Light Armoured Vehicles (LAV), Collins Class submarines and the Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles in Australia, along with many APCs and LAVs worldwide.