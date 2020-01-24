Bisalloy links with overseas manufacturer expand product range

Steel manufacturer Bisalloy has signed an exclusive supply agreement with Leong Jin, a Singaporean/Chinese manufacturer, in order to extend its range.

Bisalloy is Australia’s only manufacturer of quenched and tempered (Q&T) wear and structural steels used in mining, construction, fabrication and to produce armour plate for the military.

Leong Jin operates a Q&T manufacturing facility in China, which can manufacture Q&T steels as thin as three millimetres thick.

“A spirit of partnership between the two companies has seen an open sharing of technical knowledge and expertise thereby allowing us to confirm that the Leong Jin product can readily complement the Bisalloy steel product range,” Bisalloy CEO, Greg Gilbert, said.

Bisalloy undertook extensive testing of Leong Jin’s products to ensure they met Bisalloy’s standards for the Australian market, as well as the standards of Australian customers.

Leong Jin’s managing director Ho Che Fei said his company was confident in its partnership with Bisalloy.

“This will create synergies for both companies and strengthen our competitive position in these targeted Q&T markets,” he said.

Bisalloy will support the products in the Australian market with application advice, technical expertise, sales and customer support, as well as distribution.