Bisalloy Armour steel passes German government testing

Earlier this week, Bisalloy Steel Group has announced the first of two high-performance armour steel grades has passed stringent German Government certification after two years of research, development and testing in collaboration with Rheinmetall Defence Australia. This qualifies the steel to be manufactured for Rheinmetall’s Australian-built BOXER 8×8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), for export to customers and as a source of supply for Rheinmetall in Germany.

Bisalloy developed a new type of “O-grade” armour steel in order to meet the protection levels required for the BOXER 8×8 CRV. Bisalloy has confirmed that this specialised armour steel has passed the German Government qualification process with the BAAINBw (German Government testing authority) in the past week.

Testing of even stronger “Z-grade” armour steel will soon take place in order to meet the exacting protection levels required for each BOXER 8×8 CRV and ensure the best protection for Australian soldiers to ensure they survive and win in combat. Final phases of testing are scheduled to commence in Germany next month with final certification expected this year.

Bisalloy Steel Group chief executive officer and managing director Greg Albert said the achievement confirmed the company’s place in the new military vehicle industry for Australia – for supply to the Australian Defence Force and among world class producers of armour steel globally.

“Bisalloy is proud to have achieved this critical milestone after significant investment in research, development and testing of armour steel alongside our partners Bluescope Steel and Rheinmetall,” Albert said.

Bisalloy had long worked in partnership with Australian steel producers, defence scientists and manufacturers of military vessels and vehicles to produce the best armour plate products in the world.

“Our work with Rheinmetall will ensure Bisalloy’s capabilities have created the best possible protection for the Australian soldier but also significant export opportunities for Australia.”

Bisalloy is also working closely with Rheinmetall as part of the company’s offer – the LYNX KF 41 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) – for the $10 billion LAND 400 Phase 3 program and the supply of more than 400 IFVs to the ADF.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart said achieving the German Government qualification validated Australian steel for the BOXER program and Bisalloy’s status as a world class supplier of armour grade steel.

“Meeting this quality threshold ensures supply to the LAND 400 Phase 2 vehicles and qualifies Bisalloy to work globally with Rheinmetall on future projects, including LAND 400 Phase 3 and other offshore defence programs,” Stewart said.

Listed on the ASX and operating for 40 years, Bisalloy is Australia’s only manufacturer of high tensile and abrasion-resistant quenched and tempered steel plate used for armour, structural, protection and wear resistant steel applications.

Australia’s only manufacturer of impact resistant, armour and protection grade steels, Bisalloy has a long history of collaboration with the ADF. Developed in the 1980s for use in the hulls of the Royal Australian Navy’s Adelaide Class Frigate, BISALLOY Armour steel has since been used in several other local defence projects, including the Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles.

BISALLOY Armour steel has become a leading product for defence applications in Australia and abroad and is specified for hulls in Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), Light Armoured Vehicles (LAV), Collins Class submarines and the Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles in Australia, along with many APCs and LAVs worldwide.