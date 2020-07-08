Manufacturers Monthly congratulates all of the Endeavour Awards winners for 2020. They have demonstrated resilience and talent despite the challenging economic climate brought about by COVID-19.

This year’s Endeavour Awards feature a high calibre set of companies sharing their innovative ideas, technologies and products. It was due to be held in Sydney this year but due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the physical event did not happen, but the awards went on as per normal.

The event, like the many evenings in the past is dedicated to celebrating all entrants, finalists and winners of Australia’s most prestigious manufacturing awards ceremony. This year’s awards once again saw a jump in the number of quality nominations for the individual categories – something unprecedented because one would expect many to be holding back due to the economic downturn. However, this has not deterred Australia’s best and the judges have been pleased with the turn out.

And the winners are:

Technology Application Award (Proudly sponsored by Beckhoff)

Winner

Carbon Fibre Robotic Preforming Cell – Special Patterns

Finalists

Automated Turnkey System – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

Titomic Kinetic Fusion – Titomic

FRAGTrack – Orica Mining Services

MyCelx – OLEOLOGY

Carbon Fibre Robotic Preforming Cell – Special Patterns

Environmental Solution of the Year

Winner

Waterlink SmartMESH and NB-IoT Technology – Successful Endeavours

Finalists

Centre for Infrastructure Engineering – Western Sydney University

Automated Concrete Test Laboratory – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

Protectiflex – Tyre Stewardship Australia & Flexiroc Australia

SENSEI – CSIRO

Waterlink SmartMESH and NB-IoT Technology – Successful Endeavours

LieNA – Lithium Australia NL

Outstanding Start-Up Award (Proudly sponsored by Weld Australia)

Winner

Black Sky Aerospace

Finalists

Black Sky Aerospace

NISKA Retail Robotics

Global Supply Chain Integration of the Year (Proudly sponsored by ICN)

Winner

REDARC BCDC In-vehicle Charger – REDARC

Finalists

Helitak Fire Tank – Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment

REDARC BCDC In-vehicle Charger – REDARC

Invar36 Tool – Titomic

Debagging and Bottle Conveying System – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

Safety Solution of the Year

Winner

Sentinel Vision AI System – PRM Engineering Services

Finalists

HV2 Barrier – Saferoads

PSENscan – Pilz Australia & New Zealand

Sentinel Vision AI System – PRM Engineering Services

VOH450 – Liquip

Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development (Proudly sponsored by IBSA)

Winner

APR.Intern – Australian Postgraduate Research Intern

Finalists

CMSE, Certified Machinery Safety Expert – Pilz Australia & New Zealand

APR.Intern – Australian Postgraduate Research Intern

Deepening Operational Skills at Asaleo Care Springvale – Asaleo Care

Manufacturing Skills Development Program – Supashock

Australian Industrial Product of the Year (Proudly sponsored by Vega)

Winner

Carbon Fibre Robotic Preforming Cell – Special Patterns

Finalists

Carbon Fibre Robotic Preforming Cell – Special Patterns

DB Ultimate Distribution Board – APS Industrial

Automated Turnkey System – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award (Proudly sponsored by SEW)

Winner

FRAGTrack – Orica Mining Services

Finalists

GCX Linear – ANCA

DecoFloor – DECO Australia

Black Fire-retardant Silicone Seals – Jehbco Silicones

Automated Concrete Test Laboratory – Mexx Engineering Pty Ltd

FRAGTrack – Orica Mining Services

Successful Endeavours

Excellence in Growth (Proudly sponsored by BDO)

Winner

Excellence in Growth (small-medium class) – Supashock

Excellence in Growth (medium-large class) – Noja Power

Finalists

Noja Power

Supashock

Successful Endeavours

Flexicon

Best Industrial IoT Application

Winner

FRAGTrack – Orica Mining Services

Finalists

FRAGTrack – Orica Mining Services

Accumulatos – Accumulatos

Manufacturer of the Year (Proudly sponsored by Bestech)

All nominations for the 2020 Endeavour Awards are automatically entered into the Manufacturer of the Year Award.

Winner

REDARC Electronics

Some takeaways from the judges

Carl Bezuidenhout, executive director business development for BDO and a judge at this year’s awards said that from BDO’s standpoint, the Awards is good for the sector locally and globally.

“It sends a very positive message to the Australian manufacturing sector, Australian business and global markets that Australian manufacture is innovative, cutting edge and ready to engage both locally and internationally – and for these reasons we wholeheartedly support the awards,” Bezuidenhout said.

Peter Canavan, senior policy officer at Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) said that the winners had “demonstrated a capacity to find gaps in the market”, both domestic and international, and develop innovative products that fill those gaps.

“The winners demonstrated that Australian manufacturers continue to punch above their weight in international markets despite our distances, and that sometimes those distances can be turned to advantage,” Canavan said.

Scott Martin, group leader of applied physics at CSIRO concurred and said that every year there are impressive examples of inward and outward innovation – Inward innovation bringing new technology form around the world into Australian markets and manufacturing processes; and outward innovation developing Australian-grown technology for local and export markets.

“It’s always a pleasure to read the nominations for the Endeavour Awards and this year was no exception. For me, the nominations I rate most highly are ones that establish high-tech manufacturing facilities in Australia that produce highly differentiated, high value products for the global market – and it was great to see just as many of these this year as previously,” Martin said.

“The quality (of the finalists) has improved this year over the previous years and I think the Awards brings back a touch of normality when people focus on their businesses and the way forward rather than the crisis is going on, so look inwardly with it, and bring back a bit of normality,” Michael Grogan, state director for Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania at the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) said. “The training skills award is a great initiative because of the ongoing training in workforces, and disruption in those areas, is certainly where we need to be and what we’re looking for.

“It was great to see a range of manufacturing sectors represented and the uptake in technology and innovation by so many,” Matthew Young, manufacturing innovation manager, IMCRC said.

Re-instilling confidence into the industry

Canavan stated that COVID-19 has created great challenges for Australian manufacturers, but there will also be opportunities as the country looks to source more products locally.

“These awards celebrate excellence and innovation, and by doing that demonstrate that as a nation we do have the ability and the capacity to recover,” Canavan said.

Martin said that COVID-19 has shown that local manufacturing capability has national significance beyond jobs and export revenue. He hopes that this will lead to a renewed emphasis being placed on local manufacturing in some critical areas.

“It has also showcased wonderful examples of how innovative companies have rapidly responded by manufacturing different goods – driven by necessity, scarcity or diminished demand for their usual products. The Endeavour Awards showcase the very best Australia has to offer in manufacturing – this year. I believe manufacturers will be looking to peers – especially Award winners – as a source of inspiration and new ideas,” he said.

“It’s true many manufacturers have been hard hit with COVID-19, creating many restrictions and hurdles. The Endeavour Awards should instil confidence in Australian manufacturers and serve as inspiration. The finalists and winners represent sovereign capability for manufacturing in Australia and often demonstrates how Australian manufacturers play an essential support role to all Australian industries and essential services,” Matthew Young IMCRC said.