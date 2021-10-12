Beenleigh Steel Fabrications expands in Logan, Queensland

Beenleigh Steel Fabrications (BSF) will soon expand to a new $4.2 million facility, with works underway at a greenfield site in Berrinba in Queensland.

The expansion has been fast-tracked with funding from the Queensland government’s $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

The construction of the new workspace reinforces Beenleigh Steel Fabrications’ commitment to Logan and employment in the city, QLD treasurer and minister for Investment Cameron Dick said.

“This new $4.2 million manufacturing facility will double Beenleigh Steel Fabrications’ floorspace and production capacity,” Dick said.

“Most importantly, this means more local jobs with at least 59 new jobs set to be created with BSF over the next five years. Beenleigh Steel Fabrications have been helping build our state for more than four decades, and our government is proud to support this expansion to fuel the company’s next 40 years and beyond.

“BSF steel is at the core of new developments like Queen’s Wharf and Cross River Rail, and legendary local structures such as the Gabba and North Queensland Stadium. This is another great project that will contribute to Queensland’s Economic Recovery Plan as we keep battling the impacts of COVID-19.”

Beenleigh Steel Fabrications has been operating in Crestmead since 1980, carving out a strong market niche in architectural steel fabrications for large-scale projects Australia-wide.

They supply into projects ranging from stadiums, bridges and hospitals to army barracks, multi-level carparks and rail stations.

Construction will soon begin ramping up and is expected to take six months to complete, Beenleigh Steel Fabrication director Anthony Stoeckert said.

“We’re very excited about our future and that of the Logan area,” Stoeckert said.

“Our expansion will create job opportunities for up to eight apprentices and trainees per year in boiler making, rigging, dogging, machine operation and computer skills. We are keen to find local Logan people to take up these opportunities and to be a part of growing our city.”

Federal member for Rankin Jim Chalmers and Logan deputy mayor Jon Raven attended the ceremonial sod turn last week, alongside the treasurer and BSF representatives.

