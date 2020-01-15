Battery graphite facility to be built in WA

Ecograf, a producer of high purity graphite, has signed a letter of intent with GR Engineering for a battery graphite facility to be built in Kwinana, Western Australia.

The two parties are completing pre-development activities for the project, while Ecograf finalises arrangements with the state government’s land development agency over the proposed 6.7 hectare site for state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

GR Engineering will deliver engineering, procurement and construction services for the 20, 000 tonnes-per-annum site. The company expects commercial production to begin after 11 months, at an initial rate of 5,000tpa.

The company says it uses an eco-friendly process to sell directly to lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

Ecograf expects global demand for battery graphite to increase by over 700% as Europe continues to transition towards clean, renewable energy for vehicle and industrial applications.

The company says it will expand its battery production base to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to renewable energy in the coming decade.

Ecograf has completed two years of pilot test work completed in Germany to optimise its processes. The company says the study confirmed the successful application of its non-hydrofluoric acid purification process to natural flake graphite supplies sourced from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.