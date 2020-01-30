Barro-Adelaide Brighton merger won’t deter competition

Barro Group’s acquisition of Adelaide Brighton will not reduce competition in building materials manufacturing, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACC) has found.

After a three-month investigation, ACCC has found that Barro Group’s 43 per cent stake in Adelaide Brighton does not impact competition from three large vertically integrated competitors with national operations, Boral, Holcim and Hanson, as well as a number of smaller independent competitors.

“On the basis of the information we have available to us, Barro’s stake in Adelaide Brighton will not substantially lessen competition. Major rival cement, aggregates and pre-mixed concrete suppliers will continue to provide competition,” ACCC commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said.

The regulator closely examined the completed acquisition because the two vertically integrated companies have overlap in the market for the supply of cement, pre-mixed concrete and aggregates in Melbourne, Brisbane and Townsville. It did not identify any areas of concern.

Barro Group is a family owned construction materials supplier and distributor with operations predominantly in Victoria and Queensland. It supplies pre-mixed concrete, quarry materials, cement, builders’ supplies, concrete roof tiles and concrete precast panels.

Adelaide Brighton is a manufacturer and supplier of a range of products to the building, construction, infrastructure and mineral processing markets across Australia.

Both companies each own 50 per cent of Independent Cement and Lime, a supplier of cement and cement-blended products throughout Victoria and New South Wales.

Independent Cement and Lime subsidiaries also provide ground blast furnace slag, bagged cement, dry-mix products and other building products.

The ACCC says it may reopen its investigation if it receives further information that alters its current conclusions.