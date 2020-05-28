Ballarat manufacturer to make ventilator prototype

Ballarat manufacturer Gekko Systems is using its background in Victoria’s Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) sector making mining plant equipment to create a prototype for a ventilator for hospital use.

The GeVentor prototypes will soon be heading to the Therapeutic Goods Administrator for assessment ahead of a potential rollout, supported by the Victorian state government, the Committee for Ballarat, Ballarat Health Services, the Buninyong Community Bank and the wider community.

If approved, the ventilators could be available for use for Victorian patients, as well as Australian and international use.

Gekko Systems managing director Elizabeth Lewis-Gray said a growing mining industry in Victoria can contribute to markets beyond Australia.

“A growing mining industry in Victoria can and will significantly contribute to growing globally competitive and sustainable businesses, jobs and exports in the Victorian METS sector – especially in the regions,” she said.

Minister for Resources Jaclyn Symes announced the roll-out of a new program to help other METS businesses follow in Gekko’s footsteps in growing successful businesses to supply customers across the world.

“Regional Victorians are some of the most innovative and resilient people around – Gekko’s efforts prove that and show what can be achieved when we back our METS sector to think big,” she said.

“Our accelerator program will help METS businesses benefit from Victoria’s mining boom, regardless of where they’re located in Victoria.”

The METS Regional Innovation Accelerator program is designed to help regionally-based METS businesses engage with local mining companies, fast-track product innovation and promote their services.

The 2020 winter program will consist of weekly online seminars over eight weeks.