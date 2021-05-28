BAE Systems offers new opportunities via STEM Returners program

BAE Systems, multinational arms, security and aerospace company, will join with STEM Returners to provide new opportunities for skilled professionals in its national defence and security business.

STEM Returners is a program aimed at people with STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) skills, who have had extended career breaks or who are looking to move from another sector into the Defence industry. The program then matches them to new potential career opportunities.

The available opportunities within BAE Systems will be in Melbourne and Adelaide. The successful applicants will work on some of the most critically important programs that BAE Systems is delivering for the Australian Defence Force.

“Engineers are key to providing the Australian Defence Force with the capabilities it requires,” BAE Systems Australia chief people officer Danielle Mesa said.

“It’s really important that we provide opportunities to attract a diverse range of engineers who will contribute to the continued development of technologies that underpin the nation’s defence and security.”

Recruitment and interviews will occur mid-year ahead of 12-week internships which start later this year. Formal job offers will be made at the end of the year.

Engineers Australia will provide professional membership and mentoring for the interns throughout their 12-week placement.

A similar scheme undertaken by BAE Systems’ UK business resulted in:

96 per cent of STEM Returner interns being offered a full-time position with BAE Systems

45 per cent of female recruits, compared with an engineering average of 8-10 per cent

28 per cent of STEM Returner interns from minority ethnic backgrounds, compared with an average of 6 per cent.

BAE Systems employs 4,500 people across its national defence and security business, providing some of the most advanced technologies to the Australian Defence Force.

To apply for the STEM Returners program within BAE Systems, visit the STEM Returners website.