BAE Systems has welcomed 54 graduates and 25 apprentices to its national defence business in roles across Australia.

While reflecting the growing digital and software capability BAE Systems is building to support Australia’s future defence needs, 19 of the graduates are software engineers, with an additional three mechatronic engineers and three ICT engineers also being hired.

Underpinning the recruitment drive is the company’s role leading the upgrade of the Jindalee Operational Radar Network and the ramping up of the Hunter Class Frigate Program, together with major programs in BAE Systems’ maritime and aircraft sustainment businesses.

BAE Systems Australia chief executive, Gabby Costigan, said she a range of roles across the business continue to support young people in communities across the country.

“Investing in a future workforce will help ensure that we develop the capability we need to deliver our future defence programs including the Hunter Class Frigates, the Jindalee Operational Radar Network and to support the men and women in the Australian Defence Force,” she said.

Each new graduate will work across a range of specialist roles in different business and engineering functions on critically important defence projects during their two year placement with the company.

Eighteen of the apprentices will work on the Hunter program, bringing the total number of apprentices on the program to 36. They are undertaking a Flexible School Based Apprenticeship, focusing on welding, boiler-making and electrical trades, while they complete their SACE studies at their current school.

Another seven apprentices have been recruited to work at BAE Systems’ Henderson facility in Western Australia, supporting the mid-life capability upgrade of the Anzac fleet.

In 2020, BAE Systems provided more than 140 opportunities for young people looking to kick start their careers in the defence industry, including 70 graduate roles, 37 apprenticeships and seven traineeships and 29 internships.

Recruitment for 2022 graduate placements will begin in March 2021. Traineeships and intern placements for this year will be finalised.