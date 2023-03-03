Defence prime BAE Systems joins Advanced Fibre Cluster

BAE Systems Australia has become the first defence prime to enter a partnership with innovative technologies Advanced Fibre Cluster consortium.

The Advanced Fibre Cluster is a group of organisations leading the innovation of advanced fibre and composite technology capabilities in Australia.

The partnership was made official at a signing ceremony at Avalon Airshow 2023.

The Advanced Fibre Cluster is pioneering a sovereign capability and its innovations will complement BAE Systems’ work in the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordinance (GWEO) Enterprise.

Led by companies located in the Geelong region, the Advanced Fibre Cluster provides investment opportunities for the Victorian economy and local industry.

Advanced composites are strong, lightweight and durable and offer greater performance for aircraft and other technologies.

They are created when the fibres of two or more reinforced materials, such as fibreglass, are fused together with a matrix such as epoxies or other polymer materials.

BAE Systems Australia, managing director for defence delivery Andrew Gresham, said, “We are excited about all the future possibilities this partnership can deliver, not only for the Defence industry but also for other industries as well.

“BAE Systems celebrates its 70th anniversary in Australia this year and over the past seven decades we have supported many cutting edge technology undertakings. This partnership represents the next chapter in our commitment to that Australian know-how.”

Advanced Fibre Cluster CEO David Buchanan added, “The AFCG was established with funding from Deakin University and a world leading group of domestic manufacturers situated in Waurn Ponds, with a mission to enhance knowledge, innovation and collaboration within Composites and Carbon Fibre materials.

“Many of those members now lead the world in both product, design and capability from Victoria, exporting product and research innovation globally. Examples include Carbon Revolution, Quickstep, Sykes who are all founding members.

“The mission for the AFCG is to continue to collaborate, innovate and lead development of Advanced Fibres with the world’s top scientific and manufacturing minds.

“We are excited that the addition of BAE Systems Australia to the group will ensure the continuation and focus on domestic capability and the growth of Geelong and Victoria as a national centre of excellence for research and domestic production programs.”