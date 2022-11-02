BAE Systems extends periscope systems support for Navy submarines

BAE Systems Australia welcomed a $45 million, three-year contract extension with the Commonwealth of Australia to provide in-service periscope support for the Royal Australian Navy’s six Collins Class submarines.

The contract extension will see the continuation of maintenance and logistics services, engineering and supply support and program management of 16 periscope systems at BAE Systems’ purpose-built Mawson Lakes facility in South Australia and HMAS Stirling in Western Australia.

Each Collins Class submarine has an Attack and Search periscope and these are extensively overhauled every seven years to ensure their materiel readiness and continuing structural integrity.

Under its In-Service Support Contract, BAE Systems has developed a local and global supply chain network, delivering sovereign capability to support the RAN’s submarine force and its role in defending Australia and its national interests.

BAE Systems has manufactured, sustained and upgraded the periscope systems for the Collins fleet for the life of their service to the RAN.

During the build phase, BAE Systems Australia used the local manufacture of optics, electronics, cables and mechanical parts, in collaboration with an initial supply chain to achieve the highest possible levels of Australian industry content.

Andrew Gresham, BAE Systems Australia managing director for defence delivery said “BAE Systems is a long-term sovereign capability partner with a 30-year pedigree in the manufacture and build, sustainment and upgrade of Collins Class submarine periscope systems for the Royal Australian Navy.

“We are delighted to announce this contract extension, building on our large body of work with the Submarine Enterprise and ensuring periscope systems for the Collins Class fleet.

“This contract award is testament to our organisation’s long-standing experience in delivering periscope systems here in Australia and our network of Australian industry partners delivering into the sustainment program.”