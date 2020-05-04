Babcock, Lockheed enter partnership to deliver HF comms to ADF

Babcock Australasia and Lockheed Martin Australia have announced a collaboration to deliver High Frequency (HF) communications to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The agreement marks the companies’ partnership in response to the Commonwealth of Australia’s request for tender for an Enhanced Defence High Frequency Communications System (EDHFCS) under Joint Project 9101.

Babcock Australasia’s managing director – land, Graeme Nayler said the agreement aligns the companies’ submission with the Department of Defence’s commitment to integration and collaboration, while delivering a robust and agile solution.

“Babcock and Lockheed Martin Australia are working together to partner with Defence, building on our track record of trusted delivery to the customer,” he said.

“We offer better value for money by drawing on our combined capability and capacity to deliver a sovereign solution that provides a performance edge to the Australian Defence Force.

“We offer more than other vendors by providing more than just equipment. Our partnership delivers a unique combination of customer-centric, trusted service delivery together with a proven technological solution.”

In New Zealand, Babcock was recently awarded the contract to provide enhanced HF radio communications to the New Zealand Defence Force by 2023, together with a second contract to deliver through-life-support for the following twenty years.

In the UK, Babcock has provided a Defence High Frequency Communications Service to the UK Ministry of Defence for 18 years and welcomes the prospect of HF service delivery to the United States and Canada when the opportunity arises in future, serving all nations of the Five Eyes Alliance.

Lockheed Martin Australia’s Rotary and Mission Systems business development director Neale Prescott said the partnership unites vast breadth of experience and technical heritage in HF technologies to provide the right solution for the ADF.

“Our collaboration ensures we will remain focused on delivering cutting edge HF technology solutions that are effective and interoperable and will ultimately best support the ADF’s critical missions” he said.

“Lockheed Martin Australia’s proven expertise in building, integrating and sustaining advanced technology systems across complex multi-domain platforms fused with Babcock’s global HF communications experience, means we are the natural partner of choice to deliver a capability edge to the ADF.”